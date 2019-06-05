Overview of Dr. Fred Howard, MD

Dr. Fred Howard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Wales, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Lake Wales.



Dr. Howard works at AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Lake Wales in Lake Wales, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

