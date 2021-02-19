Dr. Fred Ingram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Ingram, MD
Overview of Dr. Fred Ingram, MD
Dr. Fred Ingram, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health Woman's Hospital and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Ingram works at
Dr. Ingram's Office Locations
-
1
Southern Womens Health Pllc1020 River Oaks Dr Ste 310, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 932-5006
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor in the world ???? I met doctor Ingram 9 years ago when I was having issues and he was the only doctor that was able to help me and found out I have I.C. of the bladder, VVS and PFD. He offers nerve injections and bladder installments for my issues. Very kind and understanding with patients love my doctor and I have no idea what I am doing to do when he retires ??
About Dr. Fred Ingram, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Miss Med Ctr
- University of Mississippi
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Ingram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ingram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ingram works at
Dr. Ingram has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ingram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingram.
