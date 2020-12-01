Overview of Dr. Fred Kobylarz, MD

Dr. Fred Kobylarz, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.