Overview

Dr. Fred Krainin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Cheraw and McLeod Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Krainin works at McLeod Cardiology in Florence, SC with other offices in Cheraw, SC and Dillon, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.