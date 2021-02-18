Dr. Fred Krainin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krainin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Krainin, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Krainin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Cheraw and McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Krainin works at
Locations
1
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings101 William H Johnson St Ste 600, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 667-1891
2
Mcleod Health Cheraw711 Chesterfield Hwy, Cheraw, SC 29520 Directions (843) 320-5530
3
Mcleod Health Dillon301 E Jackson St, Dillon, SC 29536 Directions (843) 487-1582
Hospital Affiliations
- Mcleod Health Cheraw
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health

Ratings & Reviews

No wait, he listens, felt very comfortable..very knowledgeable
About Dr. Fred Krainin, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1316905177
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krainin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krainin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krainin works at
Dr. Krainin has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krainin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Krainin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krainin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krainin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krainin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.