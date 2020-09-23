Dr. Fred Kusumoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kusumoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Kusumoto, MD
Dr. Fred Kusumoto, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Jacksonville - Heart4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-5758Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
My local cardiologist told me he was stumped and my condition was not cardiac related. Dr. Kusomoto sat with me and told me he believed it indeed is cardiac related, changes my medication and I have to say, I feel so much better. He listens to what you have to say, does not rush you and outs you at ease. Top notch in my book.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- University Of California San Francisco - Cardiovascular Disease
- University Of California San Francisco - Internal Medicine
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Internal Medicine
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Dr. Kusumoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kusumoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kusumoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kusumoto has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kusumoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kusumoto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kusumoto.
