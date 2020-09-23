Overview

Dr. Fred Kusumoto, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Kusumoto works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.