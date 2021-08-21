See All Podiatric Surgeons in New Smyrna Beach, FL
Dr. Fred Lecheler, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.8 (9)
Map Pin Small New Smyrna Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fred Lecheler, DPM

Dr. Fred Lecheler, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.

Dr. Lecheler works at Fred A Lecheler DPM in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lecheler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fred A Lecheler DPM
    445 N Causeway, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 427-4020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
White Superficial Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Fred Lecheler, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821155029
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • 1996-97
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fred Lecheler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lecheler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lecheler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lecheler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lecheler works at Fred A Lecheler DPM in New Smyrna Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lecheler’s profile.

    Dr. Lecheler has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lecheler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lecheler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lecheler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lecheler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lecheler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

