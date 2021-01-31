Overview of Dr. Fred Liebowitz, MD

Dr. Fred Liebowitz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Liebowitz works at Headache & Pain Management Center in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.