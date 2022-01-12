See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Fred Lin, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.4 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fred Lin, MD

Dr. Fred Lin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University Medical Center

Dr. Lin works at Mount Sinai Hospital ENT in New York, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NY Office
    5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-9410
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Medical Center ENT
    2052 Richmond Rd Ste 1C, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Richmond University Medical Center

Enlarged Turbinates
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Enlarged Turbinates
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Enlarged Turbinates
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Acute Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Disorders
Allergic Rhinitis
Broken Nose
Chronic Laryngitis
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dentofacial Anomalies
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
ENT Cancer
Facial Fracture
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Obstruction
Oral Cancer
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Snoring
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 12, 2022
    Had a great experience
    — Jan 12, 2022
    About Dr. Fred Lin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104084904
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fred Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

