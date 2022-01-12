Dr. Fred Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fred Lin, MD
Dr. Fred Lin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University Medical Center
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
NY Office5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-9410Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Mount Sinai Medical Center ENT2052 Richmond Rd Ste 1C, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fred Lin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center
- The Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
