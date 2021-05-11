Overview of Dr. Fred Lindsay, DO

Dr. Fred Lindsay, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Lindsay works at Hampton Roads ENT & Allergy in Hampton, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.