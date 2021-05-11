Dr. Fred Lindsay, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Lindsay, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fred Lindsay, DO
Dr. Fred Lindsay, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Lindsay's Office Locations
Hampton Roads ENT & Allergy901 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 300, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 825-2500
Hampton Roads ENT & Allergy11803 Jefferson Ave Ste 260, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 643-7028
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He did my sinus surgery! Best decision I have ever made. I am so much more healthier. My sinus scan didn't show much but I was constantly feeling like I had a sinus infection. Dr. Lindsay listened and we scheduled my surgery. I'm a year and a half out and I haven't had anymore sinus issues!
About Dr. Fred Lindsay, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750352316
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center San Diego
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- US Naval Academy
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
