Dr. Fred Lublin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fred Lublin, MD
Dr. Fred Lublin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Lublin works at
Dr. Lublin's Office Locations
May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
busy office
About Dr. Fred Lublin, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp/Cornell Med Ctr
- Bronx Muni Hosp/Albert Eins
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lublin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lublin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lublin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lublin works at
Dr. Lublin has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lublin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lublin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lublin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lublin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lublin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.