Overview of Dr. Fred Lux, MD

Dr. Fred Lux, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med, U del Norte, Barranquilla and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lux works at Noran Neurological Clinic PA in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.