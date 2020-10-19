Overview

Dr. Fred Markham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Markham works at Ger 33 S 9th St 3rd Fl in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.