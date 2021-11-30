Dr. Fred Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Fred Miller, MD
Dr. Fred Miller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Caldwell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Neuropsychology Associates LLC1140 Bloomfield Ave Ste 232, West Caldwell, NJ 07006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A really good experience! I was given an appointment right away. The office was clean, staff was friendly, no wait at all and Dr. Miller was attentive, caring and knowledgeable. Would highly recommend Dr. Miller and his office!
About Dr. Fred Miller, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1811930373
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Rutgers Medical School
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.