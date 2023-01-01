Overview of Dr. Fred Mo, MD

Dr. Fred Mo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.



Dr. Mo works at MedStar Spine Ctr Psych at Chevy Chase in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Washington, DC and McLean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.