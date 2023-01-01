Dr. Fred Mo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Mo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fred Mo, MD
Dr. Fred Mo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Dr. Mo works at
Dr. Mo's Office Locations
-
1
MedStar Spine CntrOrtho at Chevy Chase5454 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 215-9420Monday8:30am - 3:00pmWednesday8:30am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
-
2
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 444-0198Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
-
3
Georgetown University Hlth Ctr, Washington, DC6858 Old Dominion Dr Ste 200, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (202) 444-8766
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mo?
Everything is good from the office staff to how I was treated. 6 weeks after surgery and I couldn’t be doing better.
About Dr. Fred Mo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1003098351
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mo works at
Dr. Mo has seen patients for Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Mo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.