Overview

Dr. Fred Morady, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Morady works at Infectious Disease Clinic At Taubman Center in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.