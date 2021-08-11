See All Cardiologists in Ann Arbor, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Fred Morady, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fred Morady, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Morady works at Infectious Disease Clinic At Taubman Center in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Infectious Disease Clinic At Taubman Center
    1500 E Medical Center Dr Fl 3, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 647-7321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Fred Morady, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659457612
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fred Morady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morady works at Infectious Disease Clinic At Taubman Center in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Morady’s profile.

    Dr. Morady has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Morady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

