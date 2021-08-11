Dr. Fred Morady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Morady, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fred Morady, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Locations
Infectious Disease Clinic At Taubman Center1500 E Medical Center Dr Fl 3, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 647-7321
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. MORADY is a professional, brilliant, Board Certified Cardiologist/electophysiologist. He saved my husband's life!
About Dr. Fred Morady, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morady has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Morady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morady.
