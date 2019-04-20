Dr. Fred Nagata, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Nagata, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Fred H. Nagata D.p.m. Inc.1191 E Herndon Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 435-3039
Dinuba Medical Clinic271 N L St, Dinuba, CA 93618 Directions (559) 591-1820
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I thought he was a great Doctor...After going over forty years with glass in the ball of my foot, he was the only Doctor that was able to get it out!! I went to many Doctors over the years and had no results!
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1861459216
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Nagata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagata has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagata speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagata. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.