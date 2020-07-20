Dr. Fred Notarnicola Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Notarnicola Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Notarnicola Sr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fred Notarnicola Sr, MD
Dr. Fred Notarnicola Sr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FUNDACAO UNIVERSIDADE REGIONAL DE BLUMENAU (FURB) / CENTRO DE CIENCIAS DA SAUDE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Notarnicola Sr's Office Locations
- 1 474 Ovington Ave Lowr Level, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 238-2625
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fred is an Excellent Doctor and Total Perfection. He cares about his patients and his staff. He makes you feel relaxed and is not only a truly Fantastic Doctor but also a down to Earth wonderful person. I am so Blessed that my cousin referred me to him. God Bless Dr. Fred. Stephen Lepore
About Dr. Fred Notarnicola Sr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- FUNDACAO UNIVERSIDADE REGIONAL DE BLUMENAU (FURB) / CENTRO DE CIENCIAS DA SAUDE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Notarnicola Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Notarnicola Sr accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Notarnicola Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Notarnicola Sr speaks Italian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Notarnicola Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Notarnicola Sr.
