Dr. Fred Ortmann, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ortmann's Office Locations
Greeensboro3200 Northline Ave Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 545-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Second day after finger surgery and no pain tells me a lot.
About Dr. Fred Ortmann, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306801170
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortmann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortmann has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ortmann speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortmann.
