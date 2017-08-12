See All Family Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Fred Pescatore, MD

Family Medicine
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Fred Pescatore, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.

Dr. Pescatore works at Medicine 369 in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medicine 369
    Medicine 369
127 E 56th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10022
(212) 779-2944
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chest Pain
Dipstick Urinalysis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chest Pain
Dipstick Urinalysis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chest Pain
Dipstick Urinalysis
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bunion
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Dehydration
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Difficulty With Walking
Disability Evaluation
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Hammer Toe
Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hives
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mole Evaluation
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Polyuria
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
Runner's Knee
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
STD Screening
Strep Test
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Fred Pescatore, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1295748358
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • St Vincent's Hospital & Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Mt Sinai Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fred Pescatore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pescatore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pescatore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pescatore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pescatore works at Medicine 369 in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pescatore’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pescatore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pescatore.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pescatore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pescatore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

