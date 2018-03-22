See All Gastroenterologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Fred Poordad, MD

Gastroenterology
3.7 (17)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fred Poordad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Poordad works at Texas Liver Institute in Dallas, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Liver Institute - Dallas
    7515 Greenville Ave Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 945-2521
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Texas Liver Institute
    607 Camden St, San Antonio, TX 78215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 253-3426

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Hepatitis
Hepatitis C
Wireless pH Testing
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ascites Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Liver Diseases Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatic Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 22, 2018
    Most professional Kept trying until they got me well, could of been much different. Im not easily impressed but this Dr and his crew (Angie Coste) are #1. I was LUCKY to meet him.
    Train in Austin — Mar 22, 2018
    About Dr. Fred Poordad, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1174551766
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fred Poordad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poordad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poordad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poordad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poordad has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poordad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Poordad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poordad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poordad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poordad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

