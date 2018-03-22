Dr. Fred Poordad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poordad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Poordad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fred Poordad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Poordad works at
Locations
Texas Liver Institute - Dallas7515 Greenville Ave Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 945-2521Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Liver Institute607 Camden St, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 253-3426
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Most professional Kept trying until they got me well, could of been much different. Im not easily impressed but this Dr and his crew (Angie Coste) are #1. I was LUCKY to meet him.
About Dr. Fred Poordad, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1174551766
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poordad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poordad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poordad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poordad has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poordad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Poordad speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Poordad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poordad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poordad, there are benefits to both methods.