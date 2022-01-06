See All Podiatrists in Des Plaines, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Fred Rahimi, MD

Podiatry
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Des Plaines, IL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fred Rahimi, MD

Dr. Fred Rahimi, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They graduated from William Scholl College Podiatric Med and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Rahimi works at First Step Foot Care in Des Plaines, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL, Algonquin, IL, Lake Zurich, IL and Wauconda, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rahimi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Des Plaines - Holy Family Clinic
    150 N River Rd Ste 220, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 487-2827
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Arlington North Chiropractic Center P.c.
    149 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 487-2827
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Arlington Heights Office
    11 S HIGHLAND AVE, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 487-2827
  4. 4
    Algonquin Office
    1345 Ryan Pkwy, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 487-2827
  5. 5
    Lake Zurich Office
    350 Surryse Rd Ste 100, Lake Zurich, IL 60047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 487-2827
  6. 6
    Wauconda Office
    385 W LIBERTY ST, Wauconda, IL 60084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 487-2827

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 06, 2022
    Dr Rahimi is one of the kindest most caring dr I have ever gone to. He did my hammertoe surgery and made sure he checked on me and called my husband. Thank you Dr Rahimi
    Natalie Shearn — Jan 06, 2022
    About Dr. Fred Rahimi, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588661110
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ugc
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • William Scholl College Podiatric Med
    Medical Education

