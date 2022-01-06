Dr. Fred Rahimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Rahimi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fred Rahimi, MD
Dr. Fred Rahimi, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They graduated from William Scholl College Podiatric Med and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Rahimi works at
Dr. Rahimi's Office Locations
Des Plaines - Holy Family Clinic150 N River Rd Ste 220, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 487-2827Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Arlington North Chiropractic Center P.c.149 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 487-2827Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arlington Heights Office11 S HIGHLAND AVE, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 487-2827
Algonquin Office1345 Ryan Pkwy, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 487-2827
Lake Zurich Office350 Surryse Rd Ste 100, Lake Zurich, IL 60047 Directions (847) 487-2827
Wauconda Office385 W LIBERTY ST, Wauconda, IL 60084 Directions (847) 487-2827
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rahimi is one of the kindest most caring dr I have ever gone to. He did my hammertoe surgery and made sure he checked on me and called my husband. Thank you Dr Rahimi
About Dr. Fred Rahimi, MD
- Podiatry
- English
- 1588661110
Education & Certifications
- Ugc
- William Scholl College Podiatric Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahimi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahimi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahimi has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahimi.
