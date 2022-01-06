Overview of Dr. Fred Rahimi, MD

Dr. Fred Rahimi, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They graduated from William Scholl College Podiatric Med and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Rahimi works at First Step Foot Care in Des Plaines, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL, Algonquin, IL, Lake Zurich, IL and Wauconda, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.