Dr. Fred Revoredo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fred Revoredo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Revoredo works at
Locations
Ezras Choilim Health Center49 Forest Rd, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (845) 782-3242
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fred has been my famiy's doctor over30 years. He's the best.
About Dr. Fred Revoredo, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1669588422
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University School Grad Med Ed
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Revoredo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Revoredo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Revoredo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Revoredo works at
Dr. Revoredo speaks Italian and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Revoredo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Revoredo.
