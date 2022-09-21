Dr. Fred Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fred Rosenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lake Shore Gastroenterology20 Tower Ct Ste C, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 244-2960
-
2
Northshore Endoscopy Center101 Waukegan Rd Ste 980, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 Directions (847) 604-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?
This is my 3rd colonoscopy, And Dr.Rosenberg did all 3.I don't know what I'm going to do when he retires.
About Dr. Fred Rosenberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1003817180
Education & Certifications
- U Ill Hosp
- U Ill Hosp
- U Ill Hosp
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenberg speaks Italian and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.