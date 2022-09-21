Overview

Dr. Fred Rosenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Illinois Gastroenterology Group in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Lake Bluff, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.