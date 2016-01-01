Dr. Samimi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fred Samimi, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Samimi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Dr. Samimi works at
Locations
Stockton Satellite office2027 Grand Canal Blvd Ste 21, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (916) 572-8172
Advantage Neurology Medical Clinic9108 Laguna Main St Ste 4, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 686-5566
Advantage neurology Med Clinic800 Sunrise Ave Ste F, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 771-5995
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fred Samimi, MD
- Neurology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1932297843
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Med Ctr
- Creighton U Hosp
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Oklahoma HSC
Dr. Samimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samimi speaks Persian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Samimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samimi.
