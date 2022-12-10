Overview

Dr. Fred Shahan, MD is a Dermatologist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.



Dr. Shahan works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Encinitas, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA and Del Mar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.