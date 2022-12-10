Dr. Fred Shahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Shahan, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Shahan, MD is a Dermatologist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Dr. Shahan works at
Locations
-
1
Scripps Physicians Medical Group320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 303, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 944-8080Thursday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Scripps Physicians Medical Group6367 Alvarado Ct Ste 107, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 287-1882Monday8:15am - 11:30amTuesday8:15am - 4:30pmWednesday8:15am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:15am - 4:30pm
-
3
Maurice Sherman, M.D.12845 Pointe del Mar Way Ste 100, Del Mar, CA 92014 Directions (858) 350-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Shahan’s for several years and he’s an excellent doctor. He has provided me and my family with quality care. His staff is very professional and polite. I would highly recommend him for anyone in need of a great dermatologist.
About Dr. Fred Shahan, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1811913221
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
- Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahan has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shahan speaks Arabic.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahan.
