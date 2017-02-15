Dr. Fred Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Siegel, MD
Overview of Dr. Fred Siegel, MD
Dr. Fred Siegel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Siegel works at
Dr. Siegel's Office Locations
Fred H Siegel, M.d. PC700 Battlefield Blvd N Ste A, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-2115
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had two major procedures performed by Dr. Siegel. Both were extremely successful. I highly recommend him to anyone seeking a plastic surgeon.
About Dr. Fred Siegel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo General Hospital
- Med College Va
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Emory University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.