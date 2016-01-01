Overview of Dr. Fred Silvestri, MD

Dr. Fred Silvestri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Silvestri works at Fred Silvestri MD,LLC in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.