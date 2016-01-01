See All General Surgeons in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Fred Silvestri, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Jupiter, FL
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fred Silvestri, MD

Dr. Fred Silvestri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Silvestri works at Fred Silvestri MD,LLC in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Silvestri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fred Silvestri MD, LLC
    1004 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 303, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 741-5549
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Treatment frequency



Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Fred Silvestri, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497740484
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Staten Is U Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Seton Hall University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fred Silvestri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silvestri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silvestri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silvestri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silvestri works at Fred Silvestri MD,LLC in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Silvestri’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Silvestri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silvestri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silvestri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silvestri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

