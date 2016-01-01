Overview of Dr. Fred Speck, MD

Dr. Fred Speck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Speck works at SJMC Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.