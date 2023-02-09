Dr. Fred Stucky III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stucky III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Stucky III, MD
Overview of Dr. Fred Stucky III, MD
Dr. Fred Stucky III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Stucky III works at
Dr. Stucky III's Office Locations
Comprehensive Anesthesia Svs101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Vascular Surgery Associates201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 305, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-7480
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Stucky for 2 years now and I am so glad he's my doctor. They are very thorough, and he has a really good staff.
About Dr. Fred Stucky III, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1992751754
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stucky III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stucky III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stucky III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stucky III has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stucky III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stucky III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stucky III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stucky III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stucky III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.