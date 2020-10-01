Dr. Sweet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fred Sweet, MD
Overview of Dr. Fred Sweet, MD
Dr. Fred Sweet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, Osf Saint Paul Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Sweet works at
Dr. Sweet's Office Locations
Rockford Spine Center Ltd.2902 McFarland Rd Ste 300, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 316-2100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- Osf Saint Paul Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sweet performed surgery on my back to relieve numbness in the legs and buttocks caused by pinched nerves. Now, 6 weeks after surgery I feel the best I have in years; numbness and pain are gone. Dr. Sweet is both a very fine surgeon and a very fine person. I highly recommend Dr. Sweet.
About Dr. Fred Sweet, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweet has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
206 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweet.
