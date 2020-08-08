Dr. Fred Tega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Tega, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fred Tega, MD
Dr. Fred Tega, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newnan, GA. They completed their residency with University Missouri Hospital and Clinics
Dr. Tega works at
Dr. Tega's Office Locations
Primecare Pediatrics PC15a Baynard Park, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 251-5253
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
- Southern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tega?
We’ve had great experiences at Dr. Tega’s office with Dr. Tega himself and his team! Very happy so far!
About Dr. Fred Tega, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1043265259
Education & Certifications
- University Missouri Hospital and Clinics
- University Missouri Hospital and Clinics
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tega has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tega accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tega speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Tega. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.