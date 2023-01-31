Overview of Dr. Fred Telischi, MD

Dr. Fred Telischi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Telischi works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.