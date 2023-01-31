Dr. Fred Telischi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Telischi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Telischi, MD
Overview of Dr. Fred Telischi, MD
Dr. Fred Telischi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Telischi works at
Dr. Telischi's Office Locations
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
Don Soffer Clinical Research Center1120 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Telischi is an elite doctor and surgeon. I have had the pleasure of being seen by him for over 20 years and he has saved me countless days of pain and hardship. If you choose Dr. Telischi as your ENT/surgeon, you are in the best hands. I wish I could give more than 5 stars.
About Dr. Fred Telischi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710903588
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Telischi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Telischi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Telischi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Telischi has seen patients for Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Telischi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Telischi speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Telischi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Telischi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Telischi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Telischi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.