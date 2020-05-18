Dr. Fred Umeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Umeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fred Umeh, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Celebration, FL. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic - Cleveland OH
Dr. Umeh works at
Locations
1
Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists2940 Mallory Cir Ste 204, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 584-8402
2
Poinciana4553 Pleasant Hill Rd, Poinciana, FL 34759 Directions (407) 490-1461Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists3480 Polynesian Isle Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34746 Directions (407) 584-8399Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists15540 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (352) 607-6187Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Fortified Provider Network
- Golden Rule
- Harrington Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful in every way!!
About Dr. Fred Umeh, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1114995842
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic - Cleveland OH
- Henry Ford Hospital - Detroit MI
- Henry Ford Hospital|University of Nigeria - Enugu Nigeria
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Umeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Umeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Umeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Umeh has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Umeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Umeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.