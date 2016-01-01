See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Fred Vannynatten, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Fred Vannynatten, MD

Dr. Fred Vannynatten, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Vannynatten works at Wilmington Primary Care PA in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Dr. Vannynatten's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Primary Care PA
    1990 S 16TH ST, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 762-7071
  2. 2
    Wilmington Primary Care PA
    2505 S 17th St Ste 210, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 762-7071

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Headache
Chronic Neck Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Chronic Neck Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Fred Vannynatten, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811076714
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vannynatten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vannynatten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vannynatten works at Wilmington Primary Care PA in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Vannynatten’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vannynatten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vannynatten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vannynatten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vannynatten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

