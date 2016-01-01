Dr. Vannynatten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fred Vannynatten, MD
Overview of Dr. Fred Vannynatten, MD
Dr. Fred Vannynatten, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Wilmington Primary Care PA1990 S 16TH ST, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 762-7071
Wilmington Primary Care PA2505 S 17th St Ste 210, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 762-7071
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fred Vannynatten, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1811076714
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine
