Dr. Fred Wagshul, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.0 (34)
Map Pin Small Dayton, OH
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fred Wagshul, MD

Dr. Fred Wagshul, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.

They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis, Acute Bronchitis and Bird Flu along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wagshul's Office Locations

  1. 1
    8371 Yankee St, Dayton, OH 45458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 859-5864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr. Wagshul has been my pulmonologist for over 20 years now. He was recommended to me by my primary care physician when my twice yearly respiratory issues became more than he could successfully deal with. Dr. Wagshul discovered the source of the problem and began to deal with it successfully. He has educated me at the same time so that I recognize whenever this particular strain tries to manifest and has given me the tools to stop the regular visits to urgent care clinics for breathing treatments. He is kind; he is concerned about his patients; he is up-to-date with treatments. He can be blunt when need be as he is no nonsense. That is what impresses me. When I listen and follow his advice, I get the results I need. When I moved out-of-state 9 years ago, he was the one Dayton specialist I kept. My family agreed with my decision then and still do today, so much so they have even been willing to drive me up when necessary.
    B. Kinlaw Taylor — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fred Wagshul, MD
    About Dr. Fred Wagshul, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336137595
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fred Wagshul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagshul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wagshul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wagshul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wagshul has seen patients for Bronchitis, Acute Bronchitis and Bird Flu, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagshul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagshul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagshul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagshul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagshul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

