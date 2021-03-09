Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fred Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fred Williams, MD
Dr. Fred Williams, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
U of L Physicians Endocrine & Diabetes Associates6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 345, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 587-6010
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch. My diabetes blood sugar was out of control. Now I stay where I should. His staff is competent and always friendly. I wouldn’t change anything about his practice. I’ve never felt better.
About Dr. Fred Williams, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1104861137
Education & Certifications
- U Va
- U Va Hosp
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Williams accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.