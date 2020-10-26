Dr. Wilson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fred Wilson Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Fred Wilson Jr, MD
Dr. Fred Wilson Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. Wilson Jr's Office Locations
Wilson and Dowling Primary Care Pllc7140 Stage Rd Ste 106, Memphis, TN 38133 Directions (901) 377-2974
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilson and his staff are all very personable and I’m very comfortable when going to see him. He and his staff take time to listen to concerns and don’t make me feel rushed.
About Dr. Fred Wilson Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1487627394
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.