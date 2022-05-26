Dr. Fred Wolodiger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolodiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Wolodiger, MD
Overview of Dr. Fred Wolodiger, MD
Dr. Fred Wolodiger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Wolodiger's Office Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolodiger is an excellent surgeon who is thorough in his explanations of procedures to be completed and detailed in his expertise. A loved one and I had an excellent experience with Dr. Wolodiger who performed a delicate biopsy. He sees the patient as a person and is a wonderful clinician. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Fred Wolodiger, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1073511085
Education & Certifications
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- Englewood Hosp, Vascular Surgery North Shore Univ Hosp, General Surgery Univ Ca San Diego Med Ctr, General Surgery
- University Calif San Diego
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
