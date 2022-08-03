Dr. Freddie Dial, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dial is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Freddie Dial, MD
Overview
Dr. Freddie Dial, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East.
Dr. Dial works at
Locations
Freddie P Dial MD3975 Jackson St Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (714) 283-2114
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My mother goes to see Dr. Dial for her thyroid issues and every visit is always a pleasant one, Dr. Dial is very thorough when it comes to my mothers health. I am very pleased to know Dr. Dial and would not change to go see any other endocrinologist
About Dr. Freddie Dial, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 56 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1093894941
Education & Certifications
- Deaconess Hospital
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dial has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dial accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dial has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dial works at
Dr. Dial speaks Tagalog.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dial. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dial.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dial, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dial appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.