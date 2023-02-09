Overview of Dr. Freddie Edelman, DPM

Dr. Freddie Edelman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.



Dr. Edelman works at Podiatry Services of Central New York P C. in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Central Square, NY, East Syracuse, NY and Norwich, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.