Dr. Freddie Edelman, DPM

Podiatry
2.3 (15)
Map Pin Small Syracuse, NY
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Freddie Edelman, DPM

Dr. Freddie Edelman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.

Dr. Edelman works at Podiatry Services of Central New York P C. in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Central Square, NY, East Syracuse, NY and Norwich, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Edelman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Podiatry Services of Central New York P C.
    514 S Bay Rd, Syracuse, NY 13212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 458-1777
  2. 2
    Podiatry Services of Central New York PC
    2187 County Route 12, Central Square, NY 13036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 668-9532
  3. 3
    Podiatry Services of Central New York PC
    6647 Kirkville Rd, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 433-0090
  4. 4
    Podiatry Services of Central New York PC
    111 N Broad St, Norwich, NY 13815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 336-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Crouse Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Freddie Edelman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508843855
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Freddie Edelman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edelman has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

