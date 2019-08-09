Dr. Freddy Abi-Samra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abi-Samra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Freddy Abi-Samra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Freddy Abi-Samra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from American University of Beirut - Beirut, Lebanon and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Ochsner Arrhythmia Department1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4145
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
I see Abi-Samra for POTS and he always listens and puts in the effort to find what works best for me. I've seen him for about 5 years now and he is consistently great.
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1346207354
- Metropolitan General Hospital - Cleveland, OH <br> Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Cleveland, OH
- American University Of Beirut Medical Center, Lebanon
- Amer U Med Ctr
- American University of Beirut - Beirut, Lebanon
- American University of Beirut, Faculty of Arts and Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
