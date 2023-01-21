Dr. Freddy Achecar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Achecar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Freddy Achecar, MD
Overview of Dr. Freddy Achecar, MD
Dr. Freddy Achecar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Achecar's Office Locations
Austell Office2041 Mesa Valley Way Ste 100, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 944-1100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Resurgens Orthopaedics4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 207, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 423-2180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Resurgens Orthopaedics6001 Professional Pkwy Ste 1040, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (770) 949-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Resurgens Orthopaedics3698 Largent Way NW Ste 103, Marietta, GA 30064 Directions (678) 354-2883Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was hit by a tree limb in the left knee while cutting the tree up. The limb hit my knee so hard that it knocked me off the tree. Have been having problems with the knee ever since. Knee was swollen and couldn’t bend it more than the sitting position. Was given a shot and told to make sure the swelling and pain gets better. If not they should setup for a M.R.I. I have been a patient for a few years now. Dr. Achecar also repaired my daughters A.C.L from a soccer injury. He made her feel like she was in control of what ways he would be using in the surgery. He made a very good impression on a young lady life that she will not forget. Thank you Dr. Achecar for all your help.
About Dr. Freddy Achecar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1447245394
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Clinic
- Tulane University School of Medicine
