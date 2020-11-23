Overview

Dr. Freddy Avni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Hlths Scis Ctr



Dr. Avni works at Freddy Avni MD PA in Wellington, FL with other offices in Greenacres, FL, Jupiter, FL and Port Saint Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.