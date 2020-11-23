See All Gastroenterologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. Freddy Avni, MD

Gastroenterology
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Freddy Avni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Hlths Scis Ctr

Dr. Avni works at Freddy Avni MD PA in Wellington, FL with other offices in Greenacres, FL, Jupiter, FL and Port Saint Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Freddy Avni MD PA
    Freddy Avni MD PA
1395 S State Road 7 Ste 420, Wellington, FL 33414
(561) 204-4687
    3387 S Jog Rd Ste 101, Greenacres, FL 33467
(561) 781-8080
    Medical Consultants of Florida
    Medical Consultants of Florida
3889 Military Trl Ste 101, Jupiter, FL 33458
(561) 932-0995
    Medical Consultants Of Palm Beach (West)
    Medical Consultants Of Palm Beach (West)
672 SW Prima Vista Blvd Ste 101, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983
(772) 905-2555

Hospital Affiliations
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colon Cancer Screening
Liver Function Test
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 23, 2020
    Going to Dr Avni for over 10 years. Takes real interest in his patients. Investigates his recommendations. Makes personal phone calls as a followup.
    Nov 23, 2020
    About Dr. Freddy Avni, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Hebrew, Italian, Romanian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972706729
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Hlths Scis Ctr
    Internship
    • Jamaica Hosp
