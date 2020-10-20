See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Freddy Montero, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Freddy Montero, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Montero works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA with other offices in Grovetown, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, C-Section and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
0.0 (0)
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-3291
  2. 2
    AUCC Grovetown II - OB/GYN
    303 W Robinson Ave, Grovetown, GA 30813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2020
    It hurts my heart to know that Dr. Montero is no longer in Miami. No other doctor cared for me and my pregnancy like Dr. Montero. I had lost 5 babies already, no doctor recommended me bedrest or the shots. Dr. Montero assured me that I will not only deliver full-term but a healthy baby at that with no complications. He did just that. He made a believer out of me and my husband, my son is 4 now and I just found out I am expecting baby #2 and Dr. Montero is no longer here. I am lost for words and don't know who to trust with my pregnancy process, but him. Dr. Montero, please come back.
    Marline Theophile-Singletary — Oct 20, 2020
    About Dr. Freddy Montero, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841324514
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Freddy Montero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montero has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, C-Section and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Montero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

