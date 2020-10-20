Overview

Dr. Freddy Montero, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Montero works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA with other offices in Grovetown, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, C-Section and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.