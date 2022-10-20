See All Family Doctors in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Dr. Frederic Balguma, DO

Family Medicine
4.8 (25)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frederic Balguma, DO

Dr. Frederic Balguma, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific.

Dr. Balguma works at Kaiser Permanente Rancho Cucamonga Med Offices in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Balguma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Rancho Cucamonga Med Offices
    10850 Arrow Rte, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273
  2. 2
    Practice
    4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 551-1090
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mammography
Dipstick Urinalysis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Mammography
Dipstick Urinalysis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mammography Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 20, 2022
    I have had my previous doctor with Kaiser for approximately 15 years, and I never felt a close connection with him. The final draw was when I had blood work done he didn’t reply to my messages to advise me if there was any abnormalities in my results and to please explain to me the results. Year later I found that there was something worth telling me about and as a result it had gotten worse. I only found out because I had changed doctors. Dr. Balguma ordered blood work to be done and contacted me and provided me with a detailed written explanation of what I need to be concerned with my results. We are currently now working together on how to improve my health. Dr. Balguma showed me he cared and listened to my concerns. I wish I would’ve had him sooner and maybe now I would’ve not been dealing with my current medical condition.
    — Oct 20, 2022
    About Dr. Frederic Balguma, DO

    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1902069578
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaiser Permanente-Fontana
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • Family Practice
