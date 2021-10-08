Overview

Dr. Frederic Civish, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center and Jordan Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Civish works at Hunter Medical Center 3534 South 6000 West, West in West Jordan, UT with other offices in West Valley, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.