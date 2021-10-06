Dr. Frederic Corbin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corbin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederic Corbin, MD
Overview of Dr. Frederic Corbin, MD
Dr. Frederic Corbin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brea, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Whittier Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Corbin works at
Dr. Corbin's Office Locations
Dr. Corbin Plastic Surgery380 W Central Ave Ste 310, Brea, CA 92821 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
THANK YOU DR CORBIN, ALICE, DEE AND PATRICIA FOR AN AMAZING EXPERIENCE IN YOUR OFFICE AND SURGERY CENTER. SO HAPPY WITH MY RESULTS AND IM GOING TO SHOUT FROM THE MOUNTAIN TOP, TO GO TO DR CORBIN.
About Dr. Frederic Corbin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1114007168
Education & Certifications
- Colum Presby Hospital
- Tufts New England Med Center
- U Calif
- New York University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Corbin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corbin.
