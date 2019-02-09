Dr. Frederic Dewil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederic Dewil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frederic Dewil, MD
Dr. Frederic Dewil, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. Dewil works at
Dr. Dewil's Office Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty1301 Route 72 W Ste 300, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 616-7705
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dewil?
Maybe you will not like his bedside manner but he is knowledgeable and a true expert in his field. He will move fast if need be to meet your needs. He explains things slowly and clearly.
About Dr. Frederic Dewil, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1790711810
Education & Certifications
- Nyu/Bellevue Hosp|Nyu/Bellevue/Manhattan Va Hosp
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dewil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dewil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dewil works at
Dr. Dewil speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewil. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewil.
