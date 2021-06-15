Overview

Dr. Frederic Gerges, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Nashoba Valley Medical Center and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Gerges works at ANESTHESIA in Brighton, MA with other offices in Dorchester Center, MA, Andover, MA and Ayer, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.