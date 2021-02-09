See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Freehold, NJ
Dr. Frederic Heitzer, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frederic Heitzer, MD

Dr. Frederic Heitzer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.

Dr. Heitzer works at Frederick M Heitzer MD LLC in Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heitzer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frederick M Heitzer MD LLC
    55 Schanck Rd Ste A-12, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 577-5525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Malaise and Fatigue
Arthritis
Dyslipidemia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pap Smear
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 09, 2021
    Dr Heitzer is very thorough and systematic in his physical exams,listens to your concerns and orders labs or procedures if needed,consults other specialists if beyond his scope.His staff are kind,professional and accommodating.I always get a call back for any forwarded results or reminder of my next appointment.
    Freehold,NJ — Feb 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Frederic Heitzer, MD
    About Dr. Frederic Heitzer, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750499034
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederic Heitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heitzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heitzer works at Frederick M Heitzer MD LLC in Freehold, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Heitzer’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Heitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heitzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

